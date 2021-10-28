Broad gains for stocks push S&P 500, Nasdaq to record highs

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday, marking more record highs for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose but landed just shy of the record high it set on Tuesday. Small-company stocks rose more than the rest of the market, a sign that investors are feeling more optimistic about the economy. Ford jumped 8.7% after reporting earnings that easily beat analysts’ forecasts and raising its outlook for the year. Heavy equipment maker Caterpillar rose 4.1% after turning in strong results. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.57%.