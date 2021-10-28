China offers few new climate targets ahead of UN conference

By CHRISTINA LARSON

AP Science Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — China is offering no significant new goals for reducing climate-changing emissions ahead of the UN climate summit set to start next week in Glasgow. China, the world’s top emitter of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gasses that cause global warming, formally submitted its goals Thursday. The highly-anticipated announcement gathered targets previously established in speeches by President Xi Jinping and domestic policy documents. China says it aims to reach peak emissions of carbon dioxide before 2030 and to produce no net carbon dioxide before 2060.