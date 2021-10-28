Facebook exec pushes back on whistleblower claims

By BARBARA ORTUTAY

AP Technology Writer

Monika Bickert, Facebook’s head of global policy management, says the social media giant does not prioritize engagement and user growth over safety. That contradicts Senate testimony by whistleblower Frances Haugen, who claims Facebook knows its systems harm vulnerable people and hasn’t made meaningful changes to prevent it. Bickert spoke to The Associated Press about Haugen’s claims and Facebook’s efforts to police its platforms, including Instagram.