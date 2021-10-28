GE Appliances announces $450 million investment in Kentucky

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — GE Appliances has announced plans to add more than 1,000 jobs at its sprawling Kentucky operations. The company said Thursday the job growth is part of a $450 million investment to boost capacity and launch new products. The Kentucky-based home appliances business didn’t offer specifics about new product plans. But it signaled that part of the investment will be pumped into laundry, dishwasher and refrigeration lines at its Louisville production complex — known as Appliance Park. The company says the jobs are expected to be added by the end of 2023. Appliance Park has a current workforce of about 7,100.