No charges for Wyoming librarians over sex ed, LGBTQ books

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A prosecutor in a deeply conservative corner of Wyoming says he won’t charge library employees for making sex education and LGBTQ-themed books available to young people. Prosecutor Michael Stulken told sheriff’s officials Wednesday he wouldn’t have a case against the librarians under any state law that might apply. Hugh and Susan Bennett brought the books to the attention of law enforcement in the coal-mining city of Gillette. Hugh Bennett says he’s disappointed but won’t change his mind based on what a lawyer does or doesn’t do. Library Executive Director Terri Lesley says she’s “happy to have this decision made so that we can move on.”

