Stocks rise broadly as indexes hover around record highs
By DAMIAN J. TROISE
AP Business Writer
Stocks rose broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday and put major indexes on a path to edge past record highs. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%. Both indexes are hovering above record highs set on Tuesday. The Nasdaq rose 0.7%. It’s a big day for company earnings reports. Ford jumped 9.1% after reporting earnings that easily beat analysts’ forecasts and raising its full-year outlook. Heavy equipment maker Caterpillar rose 2.8% after turning in strong results. Apple and Amazon report after the closing bell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.56%.