US imposes sanctions on 2 Lebanese contractors, politician

By BASSEM MROUE

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on two Lebanon businessmen and a politician saying they have profited from corruption in the crisis-hit country. The businessmen targeted Thursday are influential contractors in Lebanon who have taken over major infrastructure contracts in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon. Also sanctioned was Jamil el-Sayyed, a former security chief and a current member of parliament who is an ally of the militant Hezbollah group. Lebanon has been struggling through the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history mostly as the result of decades of corruption.