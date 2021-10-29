12 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Twelve states are suing to block President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors. Attorneys general filed the lawsuit in a Missouri federal district court Friday. The states that are suing are Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. Florida filed a separate lawsuit Thursday. The latest lawsuit argues that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in requiring federal contractors to make their employees get the coronavirus vaccine. Texas filed a similar lawsuit Friday, and another group of states led by Georgia announced that they would file a similar lawsuit.