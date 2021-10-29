Biden’s Vatican meeting with Pope Francis runs into overtime

By JOSH BOAK, ZEKE MILLER and NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — President Joe Biden and Pope Francis have wrapped up their meeting at the Vatican. The world’s two most notable Roman Catholics were set to discuss issues of common interest, including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and poverty during their session Friday. Biden’s one-on-one meeting with the pope lasted about 75 minutes, an unusually long time for an audience with the pontiff. The president takes pride in his Catholic faith, and uses it as moral guidepost to shape many of his policies. But his support for abortion rights and same-sex marriage has put him at odds with many U.S. bishops.