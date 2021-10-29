Big, messy, complicated: Biden’s plan churns in Congress

By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s big, messy and complicated as the Democratic leaders in Congress try to muscle President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic policy package into law. Fallout was brutal Friday after Biden’s announcement of a $1.75 trillion framework, chiseled back from an initial $3.5 trillion plan, still failed to produce ironclad support from two key holdout senators. West Virginia’s Joe Manchin and Arizonan Kyrsten Sinema hold enormous power paring back Biden’s plan. Yet endorsement from the Congressional Progressive Caucus moves the president one step closer to having the votes. The House is determined try next week to pass Biden’s big bill, along with a $1 trillion infrastructure package.