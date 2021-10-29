Ex-Rep. Vito Fossella makes post-scandal comeback bid in NYC

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Republican congressman from Staten Island is making a bid to return to elected office more than a decade after a personal scandal derailed his political career. Former U.S. Rep. Vito Fossella left Congress in 2009 amid allegations he had a second, secret family. But he’s considered a favorite in Tuesday’s competitive election for the largely ceremonial public office of Staten Island Borough President. It’s unclear whether Fossella’s past will blunt his chances, and he’s running with the full-throated endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Staten Island is the most Republican-learning of New York City’s five boroughs.