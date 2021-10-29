Greece: Unclear fate for rescued ship carrying 400 migrants

By NICHOLAS PAPHITIS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says a small cargo ship with about 400 migrants on board that suffered engine problems in the eastern Mediterranean Sea off the Greek island of Crete is to be towed to a safe anchorage in Greece. A coast guard statement says the Turkish-flagged vessel was located early Friday by a Greek search-and-rescue vessel east of Crete. Greek authorities had earlier been informed that the freighter was crippled and in need of assistance. But by late Friday night no port had been designated, and there were signs the incident might turn into a diplomatic tussle with Turkey. The coast guard said the ship had set off from Turkey, heading for Italy.