Jury awards $25 million to man in wrongful murder conviction

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal jury has awarded more than $25 million to a man who sued the city of Chicago and two police detectives after being wrongfully convicted of murder and spending nearly 23 years in jail. The decision came on Friday. Eddie Bolden was freed from prison in 2016, two years after an appellate court found his attorney was ineffective. The Cook County state’s attorney’s office dropped the case rather than put Bolden on trial again and he was granted a certificate of innocence that lets him receive state payment for his time in prison. A city spokesperson says its Law Department is reviewing the verdict.