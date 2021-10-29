Protesters slam London banks on climate, fossil fuel support

By KHADIJA KOTHIA and PAN PYLAS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Protesters took to the streets of London’s historic financial district to lobby against the use of fossil fuels ahead of the U.N. climate summit in the Scottish city of Glasgow. The protests are part of a worldwide day of action before leaders on Sunday begin the U.N. Climate Change Conference, known as COP26. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was one of many young activists from around the world at the demonstrations. Many environmentalists are calling the Oct. 31-Nov. 12 climate meeting the world’s last chance to turn the tide in the battle against climate change. Landmarks targeted in London include Lloyd’s of London insurance and the Bank of England.