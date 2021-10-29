Protesters target London banks ahead of climate summit

By PAN PYLAS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Protesters are gathering in the heart of London’s historic financial district to lobby against the use of fossil fuels ahead of the start of the U.N. climate summit in the Scottish city of Glasgow. The protests Friday are part of a worldwide day of action before leaders begin the U.N. Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, on Sunday. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is expected to join the demonstrations. Many environmentalists are calling the Oct. 31-Nov. 12 climate meeting the world’s last chance to turn the tide in the battle against climate change. Landmarks targeted in the London protests include Lloyd’s of London insurance, the Bank of England and the international banks Standard Chartered and Barclays.