Saudi Arabia, Bahrain expel Lebanese ambassadors

By BASSEM MROUE

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Saudi state media says the kingdom has ordered the Lebanese ambassador to leave the country within 48 hours. Bahrain took a similar decisions hours later. The report said Friday that Saudi Arabia also has stopped all imports from Lebanon. The media said the moves are a response to comments by a Lebanese minister who described the war in Yemen as Saudi “aggression.” The Saudi ambassador to Beirut also was asked to head back home. The developments came days after a video circulated on social media in which Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi described the war in Yemen as an aggression by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.