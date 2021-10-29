Talk talk: Dutch coalition negotiations set new record

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Talks to hammer out a new ruling Dutch coalition have broken the record for the longest post-election government formation negotiations. They hit 226 days Friday. The previous Dutch record was held by the last government, which was made up of the same four parties currently trying to broker agreements on a policy blueprint for a new four-year term. The drawn-out talks reflect the fractured Dutch political landscape that emerged from the March 17 general election. Seventeen parties won at least one seat in the 150-seat lower house of parliament. Leaders also are seeking to bridge ideological differences ranging from how to tackle the climate crisis to euthanasia policy.