US to look at climate emissions from oil and gas lease sales

By MATTHEW BROWN

Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration says petroleum industry regulators for the first time will analyze greenhouse gas emissions from federal oil and gas lease sales on a national scale. The announcement came as officials released a report saying fossil fuel extraction from federal lands produced more than 1 billion tons of greenhouse gases last year. That’s about one-fifth of all energy related emissions. President Joe Biden campaigned on promises to end new drilling on public lands to help address climate change. But his attempt to suspend new lease sales was blocked by a federal judge in Louisiana.