Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassing Gigi Hadid, mom

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Musician Zayn Malik has pleaded no contest to charges that he harassed his girlfriend — supermodel Gigi Hadid — and her mother during a Sept. 29 argument at the family’s home outside Philadelphia. The former One Direction singer was accused of grabbing Yolanda Hadid, shoving her against a dresser and cursing at her. Court documents say he also cursed at Gigi Hadid and tried to fight a man who was also at the house. Malik entered a plea to four summary counts. He was sentenced to probation and was ordered to complete anger management class and be screened for a domestic violence program. Malik calls the case a “private matter.”