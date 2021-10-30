Biden, trio of European allies discuss Iran nuclear program

By JOSH BOAK and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden and the leaders of Germany, France and Britain are talking through strategy on Iran’s nuclear program. The meeting comes as Iran continues to enrich uranium to near-weapons grade levels. Biden and his European counterparts are meeting Saturday while in Rome for an annual summit of wealthy and developing nations. Biden is trying to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and bring Iran back into compliance with the pact. The deal would have kept the Islamic republic at least a year away from the potential to field a nuclear weapon.