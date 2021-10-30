Chicago city worker vaccine mandate survives repeal effort

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers has survived another challenge. The City Council on Friday voted down a proposal to repeal it. The mandate requires city employees to disclose their vaccination status or risk being placed on no-pay status. Those who aren’t vaccinated must undergo regular testing until a Jan. 1 deadline to be fully inoculated. The council also further decided against stripping the mayor of her power to order such measures. The vote came the same day a federal judge declined a request from some city employees to temporarily halt enforcement of the mandate.