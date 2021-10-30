Official: 3 die in SUV crossing crash with Amtrak train

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a collision between an Amtrak train and an SUV at a South Carolina rail crossing has left three people dead in the passenger vehicle. Amtrak says there were no injuries Saturday among the nearly 500 passengers and crew aboard Amtrak’s Auto Train 53, which was traveling from Lorton, Virginia, to Sanford, Florida. The North Charleston Fire Department said the SUV was heavily damaged in Saturday’s pre-dawn collision. A fourth person in the vehicle was taken to a hospital. An Amtrak spokeswoman says the train was delayed for several hours but resumed its trip Saturday morning with 474 passengers aboard.