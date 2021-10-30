Sudan security forces shoot dead 2 protesters, doctors say

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — A doctors’ union says Sudanese security forces have shot dead two people during mass protests against the country’s recent military coup. Saturday’s shootings came despite repeated appeals by the West to the new military rulers to show restraint and allow peaceful protests. During the protests, thousands of Sudanese marched in the streets, chanting “revolution, revolution” to the sound of whistles and drums. The protested against the coup that is threatening to derail the country’s fitful transition to democracy. They demand that the military re-instate the transitional government and release leading politicians it had detained.