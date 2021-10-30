Tens of thousands protest Sudan’s coup, 3 protesters killed

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Tens of thousands of Sudanese have taken to the streets across the country, in the largest pro-democracy protest yet since the military seized control earlier this week. A doctors’ union says three protesters were killed and dozens injured, several by live rounds, as security forces opened fire in several locations Saturday. The coup has been condemned by the international community. It is threatening to derail Sudan’s fitful transition to democracy, which began after the 2019 ouster of long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir. Since then, the military and civilian leaders have governed in an uneasy partnership.