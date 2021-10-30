Thousands take to Sudan’s streets to protest military coup

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Thousands of Sudanese have poured into the streets, chanting “revolution, revolution” to the sound of whistles and drums. They’re protesting Saturday against a military coup earlier this week that threatened to derail the country’s fitful transition to democracy Pro-democracy groups had called for mass protest marches across the country to press demands for re-instating a deposed transitional government and releasing senior political figures from detention. The military’s takeover has threatened Sudan’s fragile Western-backed transition to democracy, which got under way more than two years ago. In 2019, a popular uprising forced the removal of long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist-allied government after nearly three decades in power.