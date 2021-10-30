US, European allies warn of Iran’s ‘provocative’ nuke steps

By JOSH BOAK and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden says international negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program will resume. Biden commented as he and the leaders of Germany, France and Britain met Saturday in Rome to strategize about getting Iran to turn to the talks. The four leaders issued a statement warning of ‘provocative’ steps Iran is taking by continuing to enrich uranium to near-weapons-grade level. Biden is trying to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran to bring it back into compliance with the pact. The deal would have kept Iran at least a year away from the potential to field a nuclear weapon.