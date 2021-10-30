Yemeni official says Houthi shelling kills 3 children

By AHMED AL-HAJ

Associated Press

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A Yemeni official says Houthi rebels have shelled a residential neighborhood, killing at least three children from the same family. He says the Houthis fired a shell on the Camp neighborhood on the outskirts of the government-held city of Taiz on Saturday. At least six others were wounded. The attack is the latest by the Iranian-backed Houthis to cause civilian casualties. A Houthi ballistic missile struck a residential neighborhood in the central province of Marib Thursday, killing at least 11 civilians and wounding 16 others. Yemen has been convulsed by civil war since 2014 when the Houthis captured the capital, Sanaa.