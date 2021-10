Yemeni officials say car bomb near Aden’s airport kills 8

By AHMED AL-HAJ

Associated Press

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say at least eight people were killed by a car bomb that rocked the southern city of Aden. The officials say the explosion took place Saturday afternoon close to a security checkpoint outside Aden’s international airport. At least 11 others were injured. Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed called the explosion a “terrorist attack.” The blast has damaged buildings and an internet café in the area. Yemen has been convulsed by civil war since 2014 when Houthi rebels captured the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia.