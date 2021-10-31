American Airlines cancels hundreds of weekend flights

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Flight cancellations are skyrocketing at American Airlines. The airline has canceled more than 700 flights on Sunday, or nearly 30% of its schedule for the day. That brings American’s three-day total to about 1,600 canceled flights. The airline is blaming high winds that at times shut down its busiest airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International, and a shortage of flight attendants. It’s similar to a meltdown at Southwest Airlines a couple weeks ago. American says about 1,800 flight attendants are returning from leave soon, and it expects to hire at least 600 more by year end. American also says it’s hiring more pilots and reservations agents to staff up for the holidays.