Biden tells Erdogan US and Turkey must avoid crises

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that their countries must cooperate more and better manage disagreements after their partnership was tested by Turkey’s threat to no longer recognize the U.S. envoy and its purchase of a Russian missile defense system. The White House says Biden and Erdogan also discussed the political process in Syria, humanitarian assistance for Afghans, elections in Libya, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, and diplomatic efforts in the South Caucasus. Biden also raised concerns about human rights and the rule of law in Turkey.