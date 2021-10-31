G-20 leaders tackle climate change as summit ends

By KARL RITTER

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Prince Charles has urged leaders of the world’s biggest economies to put words into action. Charles addressed the Group of 20 summit in Rome on Sunday. The Group of 20 countries, which represent more than three-quarters of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, are looking for common ground on how to reduce emissions while helping poor countries deal with the impact of rising temperatures. If the G-20 summit ends with only weak commitments, momentum could be lost for the larger annual talks in Glasgow, where countries from around the globe will be represented.