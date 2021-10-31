G-20 make mild pledges on climate neutrality, coal financing

By NICOLE WINFIELD, DAVID MCHUGH and KARL RITTER

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the world’s biggest economies have made a watered-down commitment to seek carbon neutrality “by or around mid-century” as they wrapped up a two-day summit. The Group of 20 meeting in Rome is laying the groundwork for the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland that opened Sunday. The final communique says the G-20 leaders also agreed to end public financing for coal-fired power generation abroad. But in a clear nod to top carbon polluters China and India, they set no target for phasing out coal domestically. Without solid commitments, momentum could be lost for the larger annual talks in Glasgow.,