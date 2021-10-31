Indianapolis already close to matching 2020 homicide record

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man has been shot and killed in Indianapolis. The death early Sunday moves the city closer to matching the record number of criminal homicides with two months still left in the year. Police responded to a house about 2 a.m. and found a man dead with gunshot wounds. Ron Gee, a member of Cease Fire Indy, says the group had hoped for 72 hours of peace in the city. The Indianapolis Star says it was the 213th criminal homicide in 2021, two shy of a record set in 2020. Indianapolis police asked the public to share any information about the latest shooting.