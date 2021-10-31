Japan PM Kishida’s coalition keeps majority with fewer seats

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Preliminary results show Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s governing coalition kept a majority in a parliamentary election but will lose some seats in a setback for his weeks-old government grappling with a coronavirus-battered economy and regional security challenges. Public broadcaster NHK says Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito together won 274 seats, with about 40 seats still undecided, in the 465-member lower house as of late Sunday. Their combined strength has exceed a majority of 233 but with a loss from 305 seats previously. Kishida, who was elected prime minister on Oct. 4, says he received a mandate from voters. He says the loss of seats was due to voters’ judgement of his predecessors over the last four years.