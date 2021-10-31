Japan PM Kishida’s coalition to keep majority but lose seats

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Exit polls in japan show Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s governing coalition is expected to keep a majority in a parliamentary election but will lose some seats in a setback for his weeks-old government grappling with a coronavirus-battered economy and regional security challenges. Public broadcaster NHK says Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito together are expected to win between 239 to 288 seats in the 465-member lower house. According to the projections, their combined seats will exceed a parliamentary majority of 233 _ a loss from 305 seats previously. Kishida was elected prime minister on Oct. 4 after winning the leadership race in his party, and dissolved the lower house only 10 days after taking office.