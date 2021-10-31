‘Last, best hope:’ Leaders launch crucial UN climate summit

By FRANK JORDANS and ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — U.N. leaders have opened a crucial global climate summit in Glasgow amid papal appeals for prayers and activists’ demands for action. Sunday’s opening of U.N. climate talks kicks off two weeks of intense diplomatic negotiations by almost 200 countries. The talks are aimed at greatly speeding up the global response to global warming. Patricia Espinosa, who is the head of the U.N. climate office, said government leaders face two choices at the climate summit. She said they can sharply cut greenhouse gas emissions and help communities and countries survive what is becoming a hotter, harsher world or accept that “humanity faces a bleak future on this planet.”