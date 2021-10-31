Man dies in Spain after being gored during a bull run

MADRID (AP) — A 55-year-old man in eastern Spain has bled to death after being gored in the leg by a bull during a festival in which the animals are released into the streets. The town hall of Onda said that it would suspend the last day of bull-running after the man was gored on Saturday afternoon during the annual festival. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, but doctors couldn’t save him. He is was the first known casualty during a running-of-the-bulls since the festivals returned to many towns across Spain after a pandemic-imposed pause.