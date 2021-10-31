Man with knife stabs at least 10 on Tokyo train, starts fire

TOKYO (AP) — Police in Japan say a man brandishing a knife on a Tokyo commuter train has stabbed several passengers before setting a fire. NHK television says at least 10 passengers have been injured, including one seriously. The attacker, only identified as a man in his 20s, was arrested on the spot and is being investigated. Television footage showed a number of firefighters, police officials and paramedics rescuing the passengers, many of whom escaped through train windows. The attacker’s motive is not immediately known. The attack was the second involving a knife on a Tokyo train in two months. In August, the day before the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony, 10 passengers were stabbed and the suspect told police that he wanted to attack women who looked happy.