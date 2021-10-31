North Macedonia PM Zaev announces resignation

By KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES

Associated Press

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s prime minister has announced his resignation following the heavy defeat of his governing Social Democratic Union in local elections. Although official results are not yet in, Zoran Zaev conceded defeat late Sunday, including in the contest for mayor of the capital of Skopje, where the Social Democrat incumbent lost to a center-right challenger. Zaev says he opposes calling early national elections and he will instead support a Social Democrat-led government under a new leader.