Youngkin, McAuliffe in last-minute scramble to rally voters

By SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin were making last-minute pushes Sunday to energize voters across Virginia in the final days of the competitive and closely watched governor’s race.With the state’s early voting period finished, the campaigns turned their attention to Tuesday’s contest, each trying to fire up his party’s base to drive up turnout for an election that will be scrutinized as a bellwether ahead of next year’s midterms. On Sunday, Youngkin was campaigning in the far southwestern corner of the state, participating in a prayer breakfast, a worship service, a barbecue and an evening get-out-the-vote rally. McAuliffe plans stops in Richmond and northern Virginia.