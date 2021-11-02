4-year-old Australian found after vanishing from family tent

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Police say a 4-year-old girl has been rescued and is “alive and well” more than three weeks after she was suspected to have been snatched from a tent during a family camping trip on Australia’s remote west coast. Western Australia Police Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch says police found Cleo Smith in a house in the coastal town of Carnavon and a man has been taken into custody in an early morning raid. She had disappeared with her sleeping bag from her family’s tent at the Blowholes Campground, 75 kilometers (47 miles) north of the family home in Carnavon, a town of 5,000 people, on Oct. 16. She was reunited with her mother and stepfather soon after.