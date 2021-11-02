Adams wins NYC mayor; Wu makes history winning Boston mayor

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former police captain Eric Adams easily won the race for New York mayor Tuesday, and Boston elected its first woman and Asian American to the city’s top job as voters across the U.S. picked leaders who were largely defined by their stances on police and crime. Adams will become the second Black mayor of the nation’s largest city. Adams first triumphed this summer in a crowded Democratic primary after he struck a nuanced stance on law enforcement issues. In Boston, voters picked City Councilor Michelle Wu as mayor, making the daughter of Taiwanese immigrants the city’s first woman and first person of color elected mayor.