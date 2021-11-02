Adams wins NYC mayoral race; voters focused on police, crime

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former police captain Eric Adams will be the next mayor of New York. Adams won the race Tuesday as voters across the U.S. picked new city leaders from candidates who were largely defined by their stances on police and crime. He will become the second Black mayor of the nation’s largest city. Adams first triumphed this summer in a crowded Democratic primary after he struck a nuanced stance on law enforcement issues. His message on crime and his experience as a police officer largely insulated him from attacks from his Republican opponent Curtis Sliwa, the founder of the Guardian Angels anti-crime patrol.