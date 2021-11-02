AP VoteCast: Youngkin makes up ground with suburbanites

By SARA BURNETT and HANNAH FINGERHUT

Associated Press

A year after Donald Trump lost Virginia by 10 percentage points, Republican Glenn Youngkin is in a tight race for governor thanks to shifting support from some key voter groups. Youngkin has made slight gains with suburbanites, voters 45 and older and voters in households earning $50,000 or less when compared to Trump in his 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden. That’s according to AP VoteCast, a survey of voters. The gains have helped make Tuesday’s race against Democrat Terry McAuliffe tighter than originally expected.