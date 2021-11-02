AP VoteCast: Youngkin win built by small gains in key groups

By SARA BURNETT and HANNAH FINGERHUT

Associated Press

Republican Glenn Youngkin mobilized voters with concerns over race and education and made slight gains with suburban voters and other key groups to improve on Donald Trump’s poor showing last year and win election as Virginia governor. That’s according to a survey of voters, AP VoteCast. The GOP businessman kept the former president at arm’s length while also working his connections to him. And a year after Democrat Joe Biden dispatched Trump in Virginia by 10 percentage points, it was Youngkin’s supporters who were more fired up — 74% of them said they were “extremely” interested in the election, compared with 63% who voted for Democrat Terry McAuliffe.