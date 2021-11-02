As voters across US weigh new rights, Maine says yes to food

By DAVID A. LIEB and PATRICK WHITTLE

Associated Press

Maine voters have created the nation’s first constitutional right to grow and eat food. The Maine measure approved Tuesday was one of several ballot issues in states seeking to create new constitutional rights. Early results showed Texas voters supporting a constitutional right for nursing home residents to have visitors and for people to participate in religious services. Both of those things were restricted by some officials to try to slow the spread of COVID-19. New York voters were considering whether to expand voting rights and create a right to clean air and water.