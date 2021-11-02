Australian girl, 4, rescued after 2 weeks; man arrested

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A 4-year-old girl was rescued and a man arrested more than two weeks after she was suspected to have been snatched from her family’s camping tent in Australia. Police found Cleo Smith in a house in the same coastal town where her family lives, and she was reunited with her mother and stepfather soon after. Cleo disappeared with her sleeping bag on the second day of a family trip at a campground north of their home. Police suspected she had been abducted because a zipper on a tent flap had been raised to a height that she could not have reached. Forensic scientists also had examined the exterior of her family’s home for evidence that someone had stalked Cleo.