Biden claims historic progress on climate efforts at summit

By JOSH BOAK, ELLEN KNICKMEYER AND ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — President Joe Biden says historic progress on addressing global warming was achieved at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. He is expressing optimism for a similar outcome in Washington, where his legislative agenda has been stalled by intra-party disagreements. Biden spoke at a press conference Tuesday, highlighting new efforts to stop methane leaks, protect forests, invest in new technologies and spend money on clean energy infrastructure. But his efforts to meet U.S. commitments on climate change with a major domestic spending bill remain held up by legislative maneuvering.