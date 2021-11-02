Biden climate efforts abroad shadowed by troubles at home

By JOSH BOAK, ELLEN KNICKMEYER AND ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced key steps at the U.N. climate summit to stop the methane leaks and invest in infrastructure abroad to limit global warming. They’re among the few major policies he can implement that don’t require Congress to approve. Biden is attending the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. He’s promoting global efforts to preserve forests and stem methane leaks before returning to Washington. But Biden’s climate efforts on the global stage are playing out as Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has again raised doubts about Biden’s social spending package, including its $555 billion in climate provisions.