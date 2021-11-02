Close races for governor unfolding in Virginia, New Jersey

By WILL WEISSERT and SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tight races for governor were unfolding in Virginia and New Jersey late Tuesday with the Democratic candidates narrowly trailing their Republican rivals in states that President Joe Biden easily captured a year ago. Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin were locked in a fierce battle for Virginia governor in the most closely watched contest in an off-year election that could prove a referendum on President Joe Biden’s first year in office. The closeness of the race was a stark departure from 12 months ago, when Biden captured the state by 10 points. The bruising campaign this year centered on issues including Youngkin’s ties to former President Donald Trump, abortion rights and culture war battles over schools.